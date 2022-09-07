Coimbatore district reports 59 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The Health Department said that 51 persons recovered from the disease on Wednesday and the district had 482 active cases.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 6.3 % on Tuesday when 922 swab samples were subjected to tests and 58 persons tested positive for COVID-19.

Tiruppur district reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. A total of 17 persons recovered from the disease on Wednesday and the district had 125 active cases. Tiruppur district’s TPR stood at 6.7 % on Tuesday when 17 new cases were reported.