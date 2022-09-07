Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reports 59 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The Health Department said that 51 persons recovered from the disease on Wednesday and the district had 482 active cases.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 6.3 % on Tuesday when 922 swab samples were subjected to tests and 58 persons tested positive for COVID-19.

Tiruppur district reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. A total of 17 persons recovered from the disease on Wednesday and the district had 125 active cases. Tiruppur district’s TPR stood at 6.7 % on Tuesday when 17 new cases were reported.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coimbatore
Coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 7, 2022 8:56:52 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/coimbatore-district-reports-59-new-covid-19-cases/article65862657.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY