Coimbatore district reports 587 cases, six deaths

Coimbatore district reported 587 COVID-19 positive cases on Monday, taking the overall tally to 30,915 cases. Six more persons aged 75, 65, 63, 80, 48 and 78 died of the disease. The district reported 424 deaths as on Monday.

Of the total cases in the district, 25,374 recovered and 5,117 were active cases. Monday saw the discharge of 459 patients.

Tiruppur district reported 198 fresh cases, taking the tally to 7,867 cases. Three persons aged 72, 50 and 64 died, taking the toll to 129 so far.

Of the total 7,867 cases, 6,105 recovered and 1,633 were active cases, with 217 recoveries on Monday.

All the 256 cases reported in Salem were indigenous including 135 in the Salem Corporation limits. The district reported the death of seven persons aged 58, 67, 80, 58, 70, 63 and 81.

In Namakkal, 145 persons tested positive, of which eight returned from Erode, Tiruchi, Coimbatore and Salem.

Erode district reported 133 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 6,525. A total of 91 persons were discharged on Monday, while 1,120 persons continue to be under treatment.

In the Nilgiris, 137 persons tested positive, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 3,944, with 930 persons undergoing treatment. The toll also increased from 24 to 25.

Krishnagiri recorded 94 cases and Dharmapuri 88.