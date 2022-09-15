Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reports 58 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Health Department said that 62 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 476 active cases on Thursday. The district had a test positivity rate of 6.4% on Wednesday when 60 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 13 new cases. The Health Department said that 14 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 83 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 4.8% on Wednesday when 11 persons tested positive.


