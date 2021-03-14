Coimbatore district reports 58 new cases

Coimbatore district on Sunday logged 58 new cases of COVID-19. The district had 396 active cases on Sunday while 46 persons returned to their homes after recovering from the disease.

In Tiruppur district, 33 persons tested positive. The Health Department said that 184 persons from Tiruppur district were undergoing treatment for the disease in different hospitals as of Sunday. A total of 17 persons from the district got discharged from hospitals.

In the Nilgiris, 13 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 8,441. The number of deaths in the district stood at 48 in the Nilgiris on Sunday while 57 people are undergoing treatment.