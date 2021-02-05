Coimbatore district reports 58 new cases

05 February 2021 00:08 IST

Coimbatore district on Thursday logged 58 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases reported so far in the district to 54,634.

The district had 446 patients under treatment at various hospitals. The Health Department said that one patient died during treatment, which took the overall deaths to 672.

As many as 55 persons from the district were discharged from different hospitals on Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising

Tiruppur district reported 17 fresh cases, taking its overall case tally to 17,983. No deaths were reported in the district. As many as 17,555 patients have recovered and 207 were active cases. Tiruppur district reported 221 deaths overall. On Thursday, 24 patients from the district were discharged from various treatment centres.

In the Nilgiris district, five persons tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 8,228. The number of deaths in the district stood at 47 on Thursday while 55 people are undergoing treatment.