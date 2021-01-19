Coimbatore district reports 58 new cases

889 persons receive Covishield vaccination in the district

Coimbatore district on Tuesday reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 while 98 persons got discharged from different hospitals after recovering from the disease.

The Health Department on Tuesday said that a 55-year-old man from Coimbatore died at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital on Sunday.

According to the Health Department, 889 persons received Covishield vaccination in Coimbatore district on Tuesday. The Coimbatore Medical College Hospital administered the vaccine to the maximum number of 386 beneficiaries on the day.

At the ESI Hospital, its Dean A. Nirmala received the vaccine shot.

Tiruppur district reported 20 fresh cases, taking its case tally to stand at 17,585 cases.

No deaths were reported in the district, according to the Health Department. As many as 17,163 patients have recovered and 202 were active cases. Tiruppur district reported 220 deaths overall. On Tuesday, 29 patients from the district were discharged from various treatment centres.

A total of 462 frontline workers in Tiruppur district took the vaccines, taking the overall tally of those vaccinated to 1,191.

The Health Department said that 54 frontline workers were vaccinated at the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital, 34 at Udumalpet Government Hospital, 110 at Dharapuram Government Hospital and 264 at Perumanallur Primary Health Centre.

In the Nilgiris, eight persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 8,121. The number of deaths in the district stood at 47 on Tuesday while 65 people are undergoing treatment.