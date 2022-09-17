Coimbatore district reports 57 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The Health Department said that 60 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 476 active cases on Saturday. The district had a test positivity rate of 6.2% on Friday, when 60 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 12 new cases. The Health Department said that 13 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 88 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 4.5% on Friday, when 14 persons tested positive.