Coimbatore district reports 57 new COVID-19 cases

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 09, 2022 21:49 IST

Coimbatore district reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

A total of 58 persons recovered from the disease on Friday and the district had 490 active cases. Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 6.9 % on Thursday when 897 swab samples were subjected to tests and 62 persons tested positive for COVID-19.

Tiruppur district reported 16 new cases on Friday. The Health Department said that 17 persons recovered from the disease on Friday and the district had 126 active cases. Tiruppur district’s TPR stood at 7.9 % on Thursday when 14 new cases were reported.

