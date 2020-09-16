Coimbatore district reports 549 new cases, 3 deaths

Over 1000 patients discharged from hospitals across western region

Coimbatore on Wednesday reported 549 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the district’s tally so far to 23,702. The district also recorded the death of four persons aged 47, 63, 84 and 86. The toll so far is 365.

The Health Department said that 707 people recovered from the disease and were discharged on Wednesday. A total of 3,437 people were undergoing treatment.

Salem saw 280 new cases and five deaths. The overall case tally of the district is 15,341 and the toll 245. While 212 people were discharged, 2,220 people are under treatment.

Namakkal reported 120 cases taking the district’s tally to 3,673. Seventy people were discharged on Wednesday and 922 are under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 53 in the district.

Erode reported 98 new cases taking the district’s tally to 4,903. While 123 people were discharged on Wednesday, 1,022 are under treatment. One person died, taking the toll so far in the district to 64.

Tiruppur district reported 149 fresh cases and 304 discharges. The overall tally is 5,349 cases, out of which 3,625 have recovered and 1,637 are active cases.

Former MP tests positive

Former Coimbatore MP C.P. Radhakrishnan tested positive for COVID-19 in Tiruppur on Wednesday.

The 63-year-old former State president of the Bharatiya Janata Party was admitted to a private hospital at Kovilpalayam with mild symptoms. “Am in good hands. With your prayers, blessings & well wishes will be back to normal very soon. (sic),” he said in a tweet.

In the Nilgiris, 72 people tested positive on Wednesday. The total number of cases so far in the district is 2,596. Krishnagiri recorded 68 cases and Dharmapuri 117 cases.