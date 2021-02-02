Coimbatore district reports 54 new cases

02 February 2021 23:53 IST

Coimbatore district on Tuesday logged 54 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases reported so far in the district to 54,500.

The district had 422 COVID-19 patients under treatment at various hospitals.

As many as 56 persons from the district were discharged from different hospitals on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising

In the Nilgiris, six people tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 8,216. The number of deaths in the district stood at 47 on Tuesday while 53 people are undergoing treatment.

Nilgiris Collector gets vaccinated

Nilgiris District Collector J. Innocent Divya received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Udhagamandalam on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after she received the dose, Ms. Divya said that 4,800 frontline staff have been vaccinated in the district so far, while a similar number of frontline workers, including police personnel, revenue department staff and others would receive the vaccine in the second phase.