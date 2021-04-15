Coimbatore district reports 534 new cases, two deaths

15 April 2021 23:32 IST

Coimbatore district reported 534 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

According to the Health Department, the district has 4,438 active cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The Health Department said that there were 75 containment zones in the corporation limits. The department said that 643 persons from the district recovered from COVID-19 on Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising

The district’s death toll increased to 705 after two persons died of the disease on Tuesday. While a 45-year-old woman died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, an 80-year-old man succumbed to the disease at a private hospital, said the Health Department.

The daily COVID-19 caseload continued to rise in Tiruppur district as 233 new cases were reported on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 21,427 cases.

The Health Department did not report any new deaths and the overall toll remained at 231. As many as 1,573 patients were active cases in the district. A total of 19,623 patients have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 114 were discharged from various treatment centres on Thursday.

In the Nilgiris, 39 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 9,065. The number of deaths in the district stood at 51 while 266 persons are undergoing treatment.