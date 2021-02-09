Coimbatore district reports 53 cases

Coimbatore district reported 53 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 54,905 cases.

The Health Department did not report any deaths as the district’s death toll remained as 674. The district saw 53,773 recoveries and 458 patients were active cases. A total of 51 patients were discharged from various treatment centres in the district.

Tiruppur district reported 10 fresh cases taking the tally to 18,058 cases.

No deaths were reported in the district. As many as 17,699 patients have recovered and 138 were active cases. Tiruppur district reported 221 deaths overall. On Tuesday, 27 patients from the district were discharged from various treatment centres.

The Nilgiris district reported four cases taking its tally to 8,252.

The number of deaths in the district stood at 47 on Tuesday while 45 people are undergoing treatment.