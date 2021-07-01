Coimbatore district reports 514 new cases, 12 deaths

01 July 2021 00:19 IST

Coimbatore district reported 514 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Health Department said that 942 persons recovered from the disease in the district. The district had 4,236 active cases of COVID-19, according to the department.

The official death toll of the district increased to 2,041 after 12 more persons died of the disease in the last few days.

According to the Health Department, the 12 deceased included a five-month-old male baby from Coimbatore who was admitted to the Medical College Hospital on June 23. The baby tested positive for COVID-19 on June 24. The Department said that the baby died due to COVID-19 pneumonia on June 27.

Tiruppur district reported 270 new cases, taking the overall tally to 82,373.

The Health Department reported seven new deaths, taking the district’s toll to 757. A total of 1,664 patients were active cases. A total of 79,952 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the district so far, out of which 321 were reported to have recovered on Wednesday.

Tiruppur Corporation announced that there would be no vaccination camps in the corporation limits on Thursday.

In the Nilgiris, 87 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 28,353. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the district stood at 164 on Wednesday while 675 persons are undergoing treatment.