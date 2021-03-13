Coimbatore district reports 51 cases

Coimbatore district reported 51 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally to 56,349.
The Health Department did not report any deaths and the district’s toll remained at 685. The district saw 55,297 recoveries and 367 patients were active cases. A total of 46 patients from the district were discharged on Friday.
Tiruppur district saw an increase in the number on Friday with the reporting of 31 fresh cases, which took the tally to 18,590. No deaths were reported and the toll remained at 224. As many as 18,216 patients recovered so far and 150 patients were active cases. On Friday, 13 persons were discharged.
In the Nilgiris, seven persons tested positive on Friday and the total number of cases stood at 8,415. The toll stood at 48 on Friday while 42 persons were undergoing treatment.
