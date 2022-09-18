Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reports 50 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The Health Department said that 54 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 474 active cases on Sunday. The district had a test positivity rate of 6.4% on Saturday when 57 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 17 new cases. The Health Department said that 13 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 92 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 4.4% on Saturday when 16 persons tested positive.


