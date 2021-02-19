Coimbatore district reports 49 cases

19 February 2021 23:21 IST

Coimbatore district reported 49 new COVID-19 cases on Friday taking the overall tally to 55,368 cases.

The Health Department did not report any deaths for the third consecutive day as the death toll remained at 679. The district saw 54,282 recoveries and 407 patients were active cases.

A total of 45 patients were discharged from various treatment centres in the district on Friday.

Tiruppur district reported 16 fresh cases taking the tally to 18,214 cases.

No deaths were reported in the district as the overall death toll remained at 223. As many as 17,879 patients have recovered and 112 patients were active cases.

On Friday, 12 patients from the district were discharged from various treatment centres.