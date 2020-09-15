Coimbatore district reports 485 new cases, Salem 292

15 September 2020 22:39 IST

Coimbatore district reported 485 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the district’s tally so far to 23,147. The district reported the death of four persons, taking the toll to 361.

Besides, sources with the Health Department said a 60-year-old asymptomatic patient from Vadavalli died at the COVID-19 Care Centre at Codissia Trade Fair Complex on Tuesday.

In Salem, City Police Commissioner T. Senthil Kumar was among the 292 persons who tested positive. Five patients aged 44, 55, 61, 72 and 75 died in Salem. Erode and Tiruppur reported one death each.

The Coimbatore Medical College Hospital administration on Tuesday denied reports that it was insisting on one attender to stay with COVID-19 patients. Dean P. Kalidas said attenders of patients were not allowed in COVID-19 ward.

Though one attender was allowed for every patient whose test results were pending, they were, however, not allowed into the isolation ward.

“More than one attender of a single person used to stand outside the isolation ward earlier. We have limited the number to one now,” he said.

Collector K. Rajamani on Tuesday held a meeting of various officials and representatives of private laboratories offering COVID-19 testing. He instructed the private laboratories to not charge more than the price fixed by the government for the testing. They were also instructed to issue the test results within 12 hours.

With the reporting of 262 cases, Tiruppur district’s overall tally crossed the 5,000-mark as the total cases stood at 5,200. Tuesday saw the discharge of 291 patients.

Two accused, both aged 32, arrested by the Palladam police last week tested positive. Both have been isolated inside the jail premises and would be shifted soon to a hospital, sources said.

Of the total cases in Salem, 291 were indigenous including 209 in the Corporation limits. Nine patients returned from Villupuram, Tiruchi, Namakkal, Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Erode and Krishnagiri.

In Namakkal, 97 persons tested positive, of which over 20 returned from Tiruppur, Karur, Hosur, Salem, Erode, Coimbatore, Chennai, and Thenkasi, and two from Madhya Pradesh and Puducherry.

Erode district reported 135 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 4,803. A total of 143 persons were discharged and 1,046 persons are under treatment.

In Krishnagiri, 75 persons tested positive and Dharmapuri recorded 88 cases. With 85 persons testing positive in the Nilgiris, the total number of cases stood at 2,528.