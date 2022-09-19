Coimbatore district reports 48 new COVID-19 cases

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 19, 2022 20:35 IST

Coimbatore district reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The Health Department said that 55 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 465 active cases on Monday. The district had a test positivity rate of 6% on Sunday, when 50 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 14 new cases.

The Health Department said that 11 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 95 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 4.4% on Sunday when 17 persons tested positive.

