Coimbatore district reports 48 new cases

07 March 2021 00:06 IST

Coimbatore district on Saturday reported 48 new cases of COVID-19. As many as 59 persons from the district got discharged from different hospitals on Saturday.

The Health Department said on Saturday that an 82-year-old man from Coimbatore died of COVID-19 at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Friday, taking the death toll of the district to 684.

Coimbatore district on Saturday had 364 active cases of COVID-19.

Tiruppur district reported 20 fresh cases on Saturday, which took the tally to 18,459 cases. No deaths were reported in the district as the toll remained at 224. As many as 18,115 patients have recovered and 120 were active cases. On Saturday, 30 patients from the district were discharged from various treatment centres.