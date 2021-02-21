Coimbatore district reports 47 cases

Coimbatore district reported 47 new cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 55,415 cases.

The Health Department did not report any deaths. The district’s death cases continue to remain at 679. The district saw 54,328 recoveries and 408 patients were active cases. A total of 46 patients were discharged from various treatment centres in Coimbatore district on Saturday.

Tiruppur district reported 15 fresh cases, taking the tally to 18,231 cases.

No deaths were reported in the district. As many as 17,889 patients have recovered and 119 were active cases. Tiruppur district reported 223 deaths overall. On Saturday, 10 patients from the district were discharged from various treatment centres.

The Nilgiris district reported 10 new cases, which led to the overall tally to 8,318 cases. The district saw 8,209 recoveries and 61 patients were active cases. The death toll of the district was 48 as of Saturday.