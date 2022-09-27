Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reports 46 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district on Tuesday reported 46 new cases of COVID-19.

The Health Department said that 53 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 325 active cases on Tuesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 5.5% on Monday, when 34 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 13 new cases. The Health Department said that 12 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 98 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 4.7% on Monday, when 14 persons tested positive.


