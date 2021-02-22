Coimbatore district reports 45 new cases

22 February 2021 00:07 IST

Coimbatore district reported 45 new cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 55,460 cases.

The Health Department did not report any deaths and the toll remained at 679. The district saw 54,375 recoveries and 406 patients were active cases. A total of 47 patients from Coimbatore district were discharged from various treatment centres on Sunday.

Tiruppur district reported one death and 14 fresh cases, which took the tally to 18,245 cases.

The death of a 54-year-old man from the district took the death toll to 224. As many as 17,898 patients have recovered and 123 were active cases.

On Sunday, nine patients from the district were discharged from various treatment centres.

In the Nilgiris, eight people tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 8,326. The number of deaths in the district stood at 48 on Sunday, while 63 people are undergoing treatment.