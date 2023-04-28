HamberMenu
Coimbatore district reports 45 new cases of COVID-19

April 28, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore district on Friday reported 45 new cases of COVID-19.

The Health Department said that 54 persons recovered and the total number of active cases was 407.

The test positivity rate (TPR) on Thursday was 10.6 % when 51 tested positive for the infection.

In Tiruppur district, 18 tested positive for COVID-19. Thirty persons were discharged and the total number of active cases was 188. The TPR on Thursday was 5.8 % when 22 tested positive.

In the Nilgiris district, one reported positive for COVID-19 and one was discharged. The total number of active cases was 14. The TPR on Thursday for the district was 1 % when two tested positive for the infection, as per the Department.

