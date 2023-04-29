HamberMenu
Coimbatore district reports 44 new COVID-19 cases

April 29, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore district reported 44 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The Health Department said 72 patients recovered and the total number of active cases was 379.

The test positivity rate (TPR) on Friday was 11.5 % when 45 tested positive for the infection.

In Tiruppur district, 17 tested positive for COVID-19. As per the department data, 27 were discharged and the total number of active cases was 178. The TPR on Friday was 8% when 18 tested positive.

In the Nilgiris district, one reported positive for COVID-19 and none was discharged. The total number of active cases was 15. The TPR on Friday for the district was 1% when one tested positive for the infection.

