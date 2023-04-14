Coimbatore district reports 43 new COVID-19 cases

April 14, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore district on Friday reported 43 new cases of COVID-19.

The Health Department said that 22 persons recovered from the disease on Friday and the district had 211 active cases. Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 9.4 % on Thursday when 28 new cases were reported. Tiruppur district reported 10 new cases on Friday. One person recovered from the disease and the district had 53 active cases. Tiruppur district’s TPR stood at 9.0 % on Thursday when 13 persons tested positive for the disease.