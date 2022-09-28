Coimbatore district reports 43 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The Health Department said that 37 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 331 active cases on Wednesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 6.6% on Tuesday, when 46 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 14 new cases. The Health Department said that 16 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 96 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 4.7% on Tuesday, when 13 persons tested positive.