Coimbatore district reports 43 cases

Coimbatore

14 February 2021 00:41 IST

Coimbatore district reported 43 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the overall tally to 55,107 cases.

The Health Department did not report any deaths. The district's death toll remained at 677. The district saw 53,977 recoveries and 453 patients were active cases.

A total of 52 patients were discharged from various treatment centres in the district on Saturday.

Tiruppur district reported 14 fresh cases, taking the tally to 18,121 cases.

No deaths were reported in the district. As many as 17,777 patients have recovered and 122 were active cases.

Tiruppur district reported 222 deaths overall. On Saturday, 18 patients from the district were discharged from treatment centres.

The Nilgiris district reported one death and two new cases, which led the overall case tally to stand at 8,273. The district saw 8,184 recoveries and 41 patients were active cases. The death toll in the district was 48 as on Saturday.