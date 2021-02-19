Coimbatore district reports 40 cases

Coimbatore district reported 40 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 55,319.

The Health Department did not report any deaths for the second consecutive day, and the toll stood at 679. The district had 403 active cases. A total of 55 patients were discharged on Thursday.

Tiruppur reported 13 fresh cases, taking the district’s tally to 18,198. No deaths were reported in the district and the toll remained at 223. As many as 17,867 patients recovered and 108 were active cases. On Thursday, 14 patients were discharged.

In the Nilgiris, nine persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 8,297. The toll was 48 on Thursday and 49 persons were under treatment.