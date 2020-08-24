Coimbatore district reports 392 cases

24 August 2020 07:50 IST

With more patients getting admitted to hospitals and CCCs, the district administration was taking efforts to increase the bed strength of the district

Coimbatore district saw 392 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the overall tally to 11,751. As many as 3,098 patients were under treatment at various hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres (CCC) in the district.

COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

The media bulletin issued by the Health Department said that two patients died of the disease at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Friday and Saturday. With this, the official death toll of the district increased to 237.

Advertising

Advertising

With more patients getting admitted to hospitals and CCCs, the district administration was taking efforts to increase the bed strength of the district. It also plans to include one more hall at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex to treat patients. As of Sunday, the district had 5,800 beds in various hospitals and CCCs that are dedicated for COVID-19 patients.

Data | COVID-19 deaths in India are rising third fastest in the world

As many as 261 cases were reported in Salem. Health officials said 250 cases were indigenous, including 91 in corporation limits. 10 patients have travelled to other districts.

Recording the largest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases, 87 people tested positive in the Nilgiris.

The district also recorded the single highest increase in the number of declared deaths with three persons succumbing to the disease.

Twenty-seven persons who tested positive are from Kookalthorai and Uyilatty. The affected persons are alleged to have picked up infection after they attended a funeral.

With 75 fresh cases, Tiruppur district saw its overall tally touch 2,020. A 33-year-old Grade-I police constable at Avinashi Police station was among the new cases, Health Department sources said.

A total of 54 patients were discharged from various hospitals.

In Namakkal, 47 cases were reported. Of this, 15 have travelled to other districts. One patient has returned from Telangana.

Erode district reported 45 new cases taking the tally to 2,071.

A total of 73 persons were discharged on Sunday while 887 persons continue to be under treatment. Two men, aged 64 and 69, who were under treatment died at the hospital taking the total number of deaths in the district to 32.

In Krishnagiri, 19 cases were reported. According to officials, all patients are indigenous.

Dharmapuri saw 12 new cases. The affected include a hospital worker of the Government Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital and a staff at the Collectorate.