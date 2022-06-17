Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reports 39 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The Health Department said that six persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 172 active cases on Friday. The district had a test positivity rate of 5.1 % on Thursday, when 32 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district has reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. There were eight active cases in the district.


