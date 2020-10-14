Coimbatore district reports 389 COVID-19 cases, five deaths

Coimbatore district on Wednesday had 389 new cases of COVID-19 while 452 persons recovered from the disease and got discharged from different hospitals.

The district’s tally reached 38,115 on Wednesday and the death toll touched 507.

As per the media bulletin issued by the Health Department, five COVID-19 patients from Coimbatore district succumbed to the disease on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

As many as 4,703 COVID-19 patients from the district were undergoing treatment at different treatment facilities as of Wednesday, said the Health Department.

Tiruppur district reported one COVID-19 death and 168 cases, taking the overall tally to 10,537 cases.

A 78-year-old man died at Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital on Wednesday, the media bulletin said. Out of the 10,537 cases, 8,982 have recovered and 1,394 were active cases.

Tiruppur district reported 161 deaths in total. On Wednesday, 104 patients from the district were discharged from various hospitals upon recovery from COVID-19.

Salem reported 274 new cases taking the tally to 24,195. While 327 persons were discharged, 2,220 continue to be under treatment. Two died, raising the toll in the district to 380.

Namakkal reported 140 cases taking the tally to 7,565. As many as 250 persons were discharged, while 960 continue to be under treatment.

In Erode, 127 new cases were reported taking the tally to 8,648. While 131 persons were discharged, 1,022 continue to be under treatment.

In the Nilgiris, 98 people tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases stands at 5,727. The death toll increased from 31 to 32 on Wednesday while 731 are undergoing treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded 81 new cases and Dharmapuri reported 91 positive patients.