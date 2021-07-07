Coimbatore district reports 385 new cases

The daily COVID-19 caseload of Coimbatore district dipped below the 400-mark as 385 new cases were reported on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 2,23,277.

The Health Department reported four additional deaths, taking the toll to 2,085. As many as 3,651 active cases were present in the district and 291 patients were reported to have recovered on Wednesday.

Tiruppur district’s daily caseload fell below the 200-mark as 197 new cases were reported on Wednesday, taking the tally to 84,457.

No new deaths were reported and the overall toll remained at 781. Tiruppur district had 1,765 active cases and reported the recovery of 258 patients on Wednesday.

In the Nilgiris, 110 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 28,986. The number of deaths increased from 165 to 166 on Wednesday while 859 persons are undergoing treatment.