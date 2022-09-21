Coimbatore district reports 37 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The Health Department said that 60 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 431 active cases on Wednesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 6.4% on Tuesday when 51 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 16 new cases. The Health Department said that 11 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 100 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 4.1% on Tuesday when 12 persons tested positive.