Coimbatore district reports 3,692 new cases

With 3,692 persons testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, Coimbatore district continued to top in the State for the fourth consecutive day.

The district had 38,824 active cases on Saturday while 3,188 persons recovered. The toll increased to 1,188 after 20 more persons died of the disease.

Corporation Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian said the number of positive cases in the city had dropped by 492 on Friday to 1,377. On Thursday, the number was 1,869.

This was because of the increased testing that the Corporation had been engaged in the last few days.

And, on Friday, the civic body had distributed 2,938 kits containing medicines to persons in home quarantine and persons who showed fever symptoms.

Tiruppur district reported 1,697 new cases on Saturday and 945 persons recovered from the disease. The Health Department said that 20 more persons died of COVID-19, taking the toll to 446. The district had 17,628 active cases on Saturday.

In the Nilgiris, 505 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 17,953. The toll stood at 82 on Saturday while 3,481 people are undergoing treatment.

The daily load of positive cases crossed 1,000-mark in Salem with the reporting of 1,492 cases, the highest ever COVID-19 cases to be reported in the district.

According to health officials, 1,412 cases were indigenous and 470 cases were reported in the Corporation limits. As per bulletin, 16 deaths were reported in Salem. In Namakkal, 897 cases and 13 deaths were reported.

Erode reported 1,743 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 53,144. While 1,301 persons were discharged, 14,400 persons continue to be under treatment. Seven persons died, raising the toll to 318.

Krishnagiri recorded 493 fresh cases and three deaths on Saturday.

The total number of cases in the district stood at 5,476 cases as of Saturday. A total of 31,793 cases were reported in the district.

Dharmapuri recorded 356 fresh cases and six deaths.

The total number of cases in the district was 3,177. As of date, a total 17,977 cases were reported in the district.