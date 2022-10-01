Coimbatore district reports 35 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The Health Department said that 33 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 340 active cases on Saturday. The district had a test positivity rate of 5.6% on Friday when 38 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 15 new cases. The Health Department said that 14 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 99 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 5.7% on Friday when 16 persons tested positive.