Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reports 35 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The Health Department said that 50 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 346 active cases on Sunday.

The district had a test positivity rate of 5.4% on Saturday, when 32 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 15 new cases.

The Health Department said that 18 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 97 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 5.2% on Saturday, when 14 persons tested positive.


