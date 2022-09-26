Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reports 34 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The Health Department said that 49 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 332 active cases on Monday. The district had a test positivity rate of 6% on Sunday, when 35 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 14 new cases. The Health Department said that 14 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 97 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 5.2% on Sunday, when 15 persons tested positive.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 26, 2022 8:02:44 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/coimbatore-district-reports-34-new-covid-19-cases/article65938449.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY