Coimbatore district reports 34 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The Health Department said that 49 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 332 active cases on Monday. The district had a test positivity rate of 6% on Sunday, when 35 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 14 new cases. The Health Department said that 14 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 97 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 5.2% on Sunday, when 15 persons tested positive.