Coimbatore district reports 3,332 new cases, 32 more deaths

01 June 2021 23:07 IST

Coimbatore district on Tuesday reported 3,332 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, registering a decline in daily caseload. It had 3,488 cases on Monday.

According to the Health Department, the district had 40,570 active cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 1,936 persons recovered from the disease.

The district’s death toll touched 1,307 on Tuesday after the department said that 32 more persons died of the disease.

Advertising

Advertising

Tiruppur district continued to witness a slight decline in its daily caseload and reported deaths as 1,338 new cases and eight new deaths were reported on Tuesday.

The number of new deaths reported on Tuesday was the lowest in seven days, causing the overall toll to touch 483. The overall tally was 62,296 cases and the active cases were 18,594 patients in the district. Among the 43,219 patients who have recovered, 1,042 were discharged on Tuesday.

Erode district reported 1,653 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 58,278. While 1,421 persons were discharged, 16,093 continue to be under treatment. Eight persons died, raising the death toll to 356. .

As many as 1,140 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, all cases were indigenous and 300 cases were reported in corporation limits.

An 63-year-old man who was remanded to judicial custody in Salem Central prison was undergoing treatment for SARI at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital succumbed to the disease on Tuesday. As per bulletin, 19 deaths were reported in Salem, including five women patients.

In Namakkal, 914 positive cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. In Namakkal, 14 deaths were reported, including that of seven women patients.

In the Nilgiris, 583 persons tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 19,661. The number of deaths in the district increased from 93 to 94 on Tuesday while 3,954 people are undergoing treatment.