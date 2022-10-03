Coimbatore district reports 30 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The Health Department said that 34 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 334 active cases on Monday. The district had a test positivity rate of 5.4% on Sunday when 33 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 10 new cases. The Health Department said that 14 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 97 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 6.4% on Sunday when 16 persons tested positive.