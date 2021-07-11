Coimbatore district reports 298 cases, seven deaths

Tiruppur sees 163 cases and two deaths

A total of 298 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Coimbatore district on Sunday when 9,804 swab samples collected by the Health Department and Coimbatore Corporation were subjected to tests.

The district had 4,006 active cases of the disease while 394 persons recovered.

The Department said that seven more persons died of the disease in the district in the last few days, taking the death toll to 2,107.

Tiruppur district reported 163 new cases on Sunday.

The district had 1,552 active cases of the disease. The district’s death toll rose to 800 after two more persons succumbed to COVID-19. As many as 278 persons recovered from the disease in the district on Sunday.

In the Nilgiris, 88 people tested positive on Sunday.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 29,402. The number of deaths in the district increased from 170 to 171 on Sunday, while 858 people are undergoing treatment.