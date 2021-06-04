Coimbatore district reports 2,810 new cases

The daily caseload of Coimbatore district remained below 3,000-mark for the second consecutive day as the district reported 2,810 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the overall tally to 1,82,708.

The Health Department reported 31 new deaths, taking the district’s toll to 1,425. The total active cases stood at 35,694 and 4,590 patients were discharged from treatment centres on Friday.

Dozens of residents staged a brief demonstration outside a primary health centre at Arisipalayam, near Madukkarai, on Friday morning demanding tokens for vaccination. According to the Madukkarai police, the residents alleged that they were waiting for around four hours and that the vaccination process had not started. The police personnel held talks with the residents at around 8.30 a.m., following which the vaccination drive continued, the police said.

On Friday, Coimbatore district ranked first in the State in terms of number of vaccine doses administered on a single day.

According to the data from the Health Department, 16,090 doses were administered on Friday, including 15,062 first doses and 1,028 second doses.

Tiruppur district continued to witness a slight decline in the daily caseload as 1,161 new cases were reported, taking the overall tally to 65,996.

As many as 16 new deaths were reported, taking the toll to 537. The active cases were 18,501 and 1,587 patients were discharged on Friday.

Meanwhile, Tiruppur district stood second in the State in number of vaccine doses administered district-wise on Friday. A total of 13,594 doses were administered, including 11,361 first doses and 2,233 second doses, according to the Health Department.

Erode district reported 1,619 new cases, taking the tally to 63,027. While 1,616 persons were discharged, 16,078 continue to be under treatment. Twelve persons died, raising the death toll to 401.

As many as 1,187 positive cases were reported in Salem on Friday. Health officials said, 330 cases were reported in corporation limits and 100 patients returned from other places like Dharmapuri, Namakkal, Erode, Coimbatore, Kalakuruchi, Vellore and Chennai.

As per bulletin, 20 deaths were reported, including five women patients.

In Namakkal, 719 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. Eleven deaths were reported, including three women patients.

In the Nilgiris, 515 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 21,340. The number of deaths in the district increased from 105 to 109 on Friday while 4,282 persons are undergoing treatment.