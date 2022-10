Coimbatore district reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The Health Department said the district had 300 active cases on Wednesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 4.3% on Tuesday when 29 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported eight new cases. The district had 87 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 5.6% on Tuesday when nine persons tested positive.