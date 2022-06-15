Coimbatore district reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Health Department said that seven persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 118 active cases on Wednesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 3.7 % on Tuesday, when 23 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. There were seven active cases in the district.

In the Nilgiris, 23 people tested positive on Wednesday. With the latest confirmed infections, the total number of cases reported from the district since the start of the pandemic in 2019 stands at 42,106.

So far, 41,912 people who tested positive have been discharged while the number of deaths from COVID-19 since 2019 stands at 226 in the Nilgiris. As of Wednesday, 35 people are undergoing treatment.