Coimbatore district reports 241 new cases

Coimbatore district on Saturday reported 241 new cases of COVID-19, registering an increase from Friday’s 228 cases.

As many as 2,049 COVID-19 patients from the district were under institutional care as of Saturday while 605 persons got discharged from treatment facilities after recovering from the disease.

As per the media bulletin issued by the Health Department, a 68-year-old woman from Coimbatore district succumbed to COVID-19 at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital on Friday.

With this, the district’s death toll increased to 557.

Tiruppur district reported three deaths and 91 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 12,745.

A 67-year-old man from the district died at a private hospital in Coimbatore on Friday. On Thursday, a 48-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman died at theTiruppur Government Medical College Hospital and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore respectively.

Out of 12,745 cases, 11,569 have recovered and 982 were active cases. Tiruppur district reported 194 deaths in total. As many as 121 patients were discharged from various hospitals on Saturday.

A total of 145 positive cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, 123 cases were indigenous, including 56 in Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 67 cases were reported. Six patients had returned from other districts.

Erode district reported 79 new cases, taking the tally to 10,303. While 151 persons were discharged, 812 continue to be under treatment. Three persons died, taking the tally to 124.

In Krishnagiri, 44 tested positive, while in Dharmapuri 28 new cases were reported.

In the Nilgiris, 26 persons tested positive. The total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 6,616. The death toll increased from 39 to 40 on Saturday, while the district administration said that 241 persons are undergoing treatment.