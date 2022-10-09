Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The Health Department said that 34 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 255 active cases on the day. The district had a test positivity rate of 4.8 % on Saturday when 25 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported six new cases. The Health Department said that 16 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 47 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 3.2 % on Saturday when seven persons tested positive.


