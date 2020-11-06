Coimbatore district reports 238 new cases

Coimbatore district reported 238 new cases of COVID-19. With the death of one person, the toll increased to 569.

According to the Health Department, 270 persons were discharged on Thursday and the district had 1,009 patients under treatment.

Tiruppur district reported 110 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 13,325. With the district not reporting any deaths on Thursday, the toll so far stood at 195. As many as 117 patients were discharged.

In the Nilgiris, 33 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 6,833. The toll increased from 39 to 40. The district administration said that 279 persons were undergoing treatment.

Erode district reported 98 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 10,765. While 99 persons were discharged, 799 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll in the district to 131.

Salem district reported 130 cases, of which 123 were indigenous including 63 in Salem Corporation limits. The district reported the death of a 50-year-old woman. In Namakkal, all the 39 cases reported were indigenous.

In Krishnagiri, 24 persons tested positive. With eight persons being discharged on Thursday, 290 persons are under treatment. The district has so far reported 6,714 cases.

Dharmapuri reported 22 cases, taking the district’s tally to 5,709. A total of 188 persons are under treatment.