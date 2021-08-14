Coimbatore district reports 236 new COVID-19 cases

14 August 2021 00:27 IST

Tiruppur registers an increase in case load with 105 cases

Coimbatore district reported five new COVID-19 deaths and 236 fresh cases on Friday, which was slightly lower than the caseload of Monday (249 cases).

The new cases took the overall tally to 2,32,351. The five deaths took the district’s toll to 2,212. Coimbatore district had 2,358 active cases and reported 182 recoveries on Friday.

Tiruppur district registered an increase in the daily COVID-19 caseload with 105 new cases on Friday, which was higher than the Thursday’s 83 cases.

The overall tally touched 88,937. Three more persons died taking toll to 883. There were 906 active cases and 65 patients were discharged on Friday.

In the Nilgiris, 48 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 31,142. The toll stood at 186 while 485 people are undergoing treatment.