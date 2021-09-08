Coimbatore district reports 232 cases

Coimbatore

08 September 2021 23:41 IST

Coimbatore district reported 232 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 2,37,863.

The Health Department did not report any new deaths. The district had 2,194 active cases and 231 patients were reported to have recovered on Wednesday.

Tiruppur district reported 81 cases, taking the tally to 90,982 cases.

The overall toll went up to 935 following the reporting of one new death.

The Nilgiris district reported 30 cases taking the tally to 31,986 cases.