Coimbatore district reports 231 new COVID-19 cases

February 16, 2022 00:51 IST

Coimbatore district on Tuesday reported 231 new cases of COVID-19.

The Health Department said that 822 persons recovered from the disease on Tuesday and the district had 4,711 active cases. A 57-year-old man from the district died of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the overall toll to 2,608.

The district had a test positivity rate of 4.8 % on Monday when 305 persons tested positive for the disease.

Tiruppur district reported 69 fresh cases on Tuesday. The overall toll remained at 1,050 as no new deaths were reported by the Health Department. The district had 1,499 active cases and 565 patients from the district recovered from COVID-19.

The Nilgiris district reported 21 new cases. While 89 persons recovered after treatment, the district had 529 active cases on Tuesday.